A frequent lunchtime favorite serves as inspiration for the latest release from e.l.f. Cosmetics. On May 14, the brand will unveil a limited edition collaboration with Chipotle, inspired by one its most beloved menu items: the burrito bowl. The e.l.f. Cosmetics and Chipotle Beauty Kit will be in limited online supply, with only 100 created, so if you want in on, you'll have to move fast.

Packaged in a silver foil case, which Chipotle fans will recognize as the chain's signature burrito packaging, the kit will retail online through e.l.f. Cosmetics. Available for $54 each kit contains 10 products and a $15 Chipotle gift card. So yes, after you've completed your best beauty face, you can celebrate with some tortilla chips.

The spiciest cosmetics collaboration of the year features products that pay homage to all things Chipotle, including a brown rice-inspired Lip Exfoliator in the Brown Sugar shade, a heat-filled hue of Liquid Matte Lipstick called Red Vixen, and Matte Putty Primer, which finishes off the look like a dollop of sour cream. In addition to products, the bag comes with tools necessary for application, including a blush brusher and an eye blender brush.

Based on the social media reaction from e.l.f. followers, this is one launch you may want to set your alarms for. "Mmmm my two favs!! FOOD AND MAKEUP," one Instagram follower commented. "I never knew I needed a chipotle makeup bag but I really do," another person decided.

Sneak a peek at the limited-edition release, below.