Elf Cosmetics Is Merging Beauty and Gaming in Their Latest Makeup Collection

e.l.f Cosmetics is perhaps best known for their affordable products that make it so accessible and easy to wear the most of-the-moment makeup looks, but now they’re taking that philosophy even further into the future. The brand just dropped a new collection called “Game Up” which was inspired by gamers, consisting of hyper color makeup and refreshing skin care launches. The collection has the best tools for any beauty or gaming fan, whether you’re looking to create a cyber-inspired negative space eyeliner look or perk up your complexion after spending a long day looking at screens.

The new “Game Up” Collection consists of eight brightly colored and adorably packaged different skin care and makeup products. The makeup drops include eyeliner pots in four bright shades, a 10-pan eyeshadow palette, four juicy lip glosses, an eight-piece nail polish set, and an accessories kit featuring brushes and face gems. The skin care items in the collection are a setting mist, energizing face mask for reviving dry skin, and a roll-on eye cream that helps combat dark circles.

“e.l.f. was an early adapter in beauty on Twitch,” says Patrick O’Keefe e.l.f. Beauty’s vice president of integrated marketing communications in a press release for the collection. “We want to uplift and empower gamers creating their unique presence in the gaming world and beyond through inclusivity, positivity, and accessibility. We are excited to continue to break boundaries in the intersections of entertain, gaming and beauty.” True to the spirit of merging gaming and beauty, the collection was even first debuted on Twitch by Australian gamer Loserfruit.

But if IRL beauty products aren’y enough of a draw, there’s an additional gaming component coming soon. On July 13, top LA-based gamers will be getting together at a local arcade playing retro arcade games to be livestreamed across e.l.f.’s Twitch channel: @elfYOU. Additionally, each Game Up product also comes with a secret code that can be redeemed for bonus points, gift cards and other prizes if you join e.l.f’s Beauty Squad loyalty program. Members who purchase the entire Game Up collection and enter all of the codes will win a surprise product reward. (How’s that for LARPing?)

e.lf.’s Game Up collection is available now on elfcosmetics.com and target.com and will be available at Shoppersdrugmart.ca on July 18. Check out some of our favorites from the new collection below: