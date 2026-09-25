e.l.f. Cosmetics (Yes, As In Mascara And Lipgloss) Just Dropped Its Second Album

Ah, the getting-ready playlist; a sacred part of the pregame. The tracks you listen to while hyping yourself up before attempting a cat eye say a lot about you, but on the nights when you can’t figure out what to wear, the last thing you want to do is make more decisions. Is it a Madonna night or a Kylie night? Are we feeling more Y2K or indie sleaze? How much Dua Lipa is too much Dua Lipa? Wonder no more, folks, because e.l.f. Cosmetics has just the solution.

Following the success of the beauty brand’s 2024 debut album, e.l.f. Cosmetics has just dropped its second original album, Mirror Mix. Blending pop, R&B, Latin, and rock, the company tapped seven rising artists for the project: Nezza, Brasko, Mamii, Sadie Rose Van, Hello Sister, Joaquina, and WNBA star-turned-rapper Flau’jae Johnson.

A large portion of the project was born from a three-day songwriting camp, where five of the album artists communed with established songwriters and producers to produce creative new works for Mirror Mix. Of the 22 songs written, five were ultimately selected for the album.

To celebrate its release, all seven artists will make an appearance at Genius’ Open Mic in Los Angeles on Sept. 30. Better start learning the lyrics now.

Mirror Mix is available to stream now.