E.L.F. Cosmetics’ Latest TikTok Challenge Will Be All Over Your FYP

A bit of makeup magic is coming to your TikTok feed. E.l.f. Cosmetics is following up its successful "Eyes, Lip Face" challenge with the Vanishing Act Challenge, a campaign centered on the brand's Poreless Putty Primer. E.l.f. reports that the product has gained a massive following on the platform, with many users applauding the primer's ability to hide their every blemish.

On May 1, e.l.f. officially debuted its #VanishingActChallenge, which features a brand new original song to soundtrack your TikTok beauty routine. Written by M. Maggie, the "Vanishing Act" song plays out as a backdrop to videos of TikTok users testing out the $8 primer.

Many of the videos feature the user applying the primer, and then holding it up to the camera to temporarily block your view. When the Putty is pulled away, the participant has a full face of makeup. However, TikTok star @rominagafur had a bit of fun with her #vanishingactchallenge video, and created a comedic clip of the Poreless Putty's ability to also hide dirty dishes, a bed full of clothes, and a partner hogging the couch.

This e.l.f. challenges follows the 2019 release of "Eyes, Lip, Face." The #eyeslipfacechallenge quickly became a viral sensation, with celebrities participating in the video, and e.l.f. later releasing an accompanying music video from the artists behind the song, Holla FyeSixWun and Grammy-winning producer iLL Wayno. The cosmetics company recently released a remix, "Eyes, Lip, Face, Safe," which was created to encourage social distancing.

Below, see the #vanishingactchallenge for yourself.