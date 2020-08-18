e.l.f. Is Launching The First-Ever TikTok Reality Show For Beauty Creators

It's time to put your makeup and TikTok transition skills to the test. The careers of countless makeup artists and influencers can largely be credited to the social media platform, and thanks to e.l.f. Cosmetics, there's now a chance you could be the platform's next great star. The beauty brand is behind the launch of TikTok's first reality television series, and it wants you to join the cast.

Don't worry, joining this series won't require eating anything unusual, or facing your worst fears. Instead, you have from now until August 20 to upload a video that makes your case for why you should land a starring role on the series. To enter the contest, first follow, e.l.f. Cosmetics (@elfyeah) on TikTok. From there, you upload your clip, and then tag the video with #eyeslipfamous and @elfyeah.

Celebrity judges Avani Gregg (@avani), Madi Monroe (@madi), and Seth O'Brien (@sethobrien) will select three winners to join the program. Winners will then attend a series of virtual TikTok bootcamps, where they'll learn the secrets to becoming a bonafide TikTok star. One lucky winner will then walk away with a $5,000 prize, and a year's supply of e.l.f. makeup.

If you don't manage to secure a spot on the show, e.l.f. Cosmetics will be streaming both the tutorials and the series from its channel. Plus, with the continuing popularity of TikTok, and the numerous challenges inspired by e.l.f., there's definitely still a chance for you to reach TikTok star status. In the meantime, you may want to start cruising the #eyeslipfamous tag to get some inspiration for your entry video.