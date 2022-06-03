e.l.f. Cosmetics Is Selling A PRIDE Edition Mascara To Benefit The It Gets Better Project

It’s June, which means it’s finally summer and officially Pride Month. Although support for the LGBTQ+ community is a year-round venture, there’s nothing wrong with taking Pride as a reminder to reinvigorate your support. While just sending positive vibes is easy, we know the best way to celebrate is to contribute to causes that directly support the LGBTQ+ community.

But, if you also like to shop as part of your do-gooding, here’s one item that for sure should be on your list to buy. For Pride, e.l.f. Cosmetics has teamed up with the It Gets Better Project on a limited-edition Pride collaboration. e.l.f. has repackaged its fan favorite Big Mood mascara in rainbow chrome packaging — but it’s not just about sticking a rainbow on a great product. One-hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit LGBTQ+ youth through the It Gets Better Project.

The It Gets Better Project is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2010 with the mission to uplift, empower, and connect lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) youth around the globe. The organization now has international affiliates in 19 countries and is able to reach millions of young people each year through inspiring media programming, educational resources, and community-based service providers.

e.l.f’s Big Mood mascara is not a product that you want to sleep on. It’s a mega volumizing and lengthening formula that gives you full, plump lashes in a single swipe — but why stop there— it builds to dramatic volume with a couple coats. The hourglass brush shape is a great for grabbing stubborn lashes and separating them, while the formula is long-wearing without making your lashes feel brittle. So, this is your sign to grab one now (or three). It’s a great way to uplift your lashes and a great cause.