Winter is coming, but the latest release from EM Cosmetics will ensure you rock a year-round glow. The Michelle Phan beauty brand unveiled its Daydream Cushion, a luxe, lightweight serum-infused tinted cushion.

A true multipurpose makeup staple, Daydream Cushion can be used as primer under your foundation, worn solo for its added SPF benefits, or combined with your favorite concealer for sheer, buildable coverage.

Phan shared her preferred application routine with NYLON, saying that she applies after completing her skincare routine, taking full advantage of the cushion’s priming benefits. "Ater I do my skincare, I like to go straight in with it because it has priming benefits. However, if you have oily skin, we do recommend using a primer to help create more of a mattifying finish rather than the dewy, skin-like finish it naturally creates," she said.

She begins with under the eyes, saying, “I focus on making sure the center of my face is even and then spread the product from there. It's meant to create an even base; it's not meant to be a full face coverage type of deal."

With featured ingredients that include Niacinamide, Snow Mushroom Extract, Green Tea Extract, Rice Water and Goji Berry Extract, users should notice an improvement in their skin’s appearance right away, Phan said. “We wanted ingredients that nourish the skin without changing or adding excess to the texture. It's really just meant to keep it moisturized. Most importantly, we have other ingredients that help smooth out any imperfections; microparticles that diffuse any skin imperfections on the face,” the EM Cosmetics founder noted.

Intended to be a daily staple of your makeup routine, Cushion is a continued extension of EM Cosmetics’s focus on redefining and rethinking a typical beauty routine. “I’m hoping that Daydream can help inspire people to take care of their skin. If they're looking to go foundation free, Cushion is actually a great segue to move from heavier full face complexion to something that's lighter with skincare benefits and still tinted. If you need any coverage, it's still got you,” Phan said.

You can easily reapply the product as needed throughout the day, and whether you want a dewy, sheer finish, or serious coverage, the formula is buildable. As we approach the holiday season, Phan suggested playing up your usual makeup routine, adding a pop of lip color or mascara for your next Zoom. If you do wear Cushion as your daily SPF, it’s suggested that you reapply every two hours.

Retailing for $48, Daydream Cushion is now available online and comes in six shades.