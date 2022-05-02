Emma Chamberlain Debuted A Platinum Blonde Bob at the Met Gala

With the 2022 Met Gala in full swing and new celebrities arriving on the red carpet moment by moment, it looks like it’s going to be a competition between our most fashionable stars over who took the theme of “gilded glamour” to the absolute max.

Among the first to arrive was It girl Emma Chamberlain who decided to make a splash with a bold hair color transformation for the return of the Met Gala to the first Monday in May. She arrived to the steps of the Met Museum with fresh platinum blonde hair chopped into a blunt bob fit for an ice queen, and complete with a Cartier tiara to top off the regal the look.

She told the red carpet reporters at E! that her new color came courtesy of seven hours in the salon chair yesterday. Then, Emma’s hair was styled into the sleek, center-parted bob by her go-to hairstylist Laura Polko using T3 hot tools and Aquage hair products. Polko said she first blew dry Emma’s hair straight before trimming her her hair into a one length into a short bob style then she created extra bulk at the ends by adding extensions” to her natural hair, she revealed in a press release. The finishing touches to her hair look were all about keeping her tiara stable on top of the new ’do: “In order to keep the tiara in place, I braided two rows of baby corn rows at both sides where the tiara was being placed and secured it with a clear Scunci elastic,” Polko explains. Not yet confident with the hold, she says, “I then sewed the tiara into place with a thread and needle. I placed one more Scunci pin at the end to keep it tightly secured for the entire night.”

The rest of her beauty look was equally royal, including her makeup, done my makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan for barminerals, which included gold and burgundy metallic eyeshadow, refined brows, and rosy cheeks.

See her new platinum bob and her glam from every angle below:

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images