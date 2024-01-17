Vampy Lips Were The Coolest Beauty Trend On The Emmys Red Carpet

The Emmy Awards are usually held in mid-September, however this year, with the awards delayed until Jan. 15 we also saw what a change of seasons could mean for the event’s red carpet looks. While the major award shows of the season are not usually the venues stars choose to dramatically change up their beauty looks, Monday night at the 75th annual Emmy Awards, some celebs decided to go for their most dramatic lip looks yet. The most exciting makeup trend on the red carpet was undoubtedly the unexpected appearance of dark burgundy lipstick.

Selena Gomez had the most dramatic goth glam lip moment of the night. Her vampy lipstick shade matched the color and sultry vibes of her burgundy, sequined dress and she even coordinated the look with a reddish pink 35-carat morganite gemstone on her necklace. To make the lipstick shade a custom color match, her Emmys night makeup artist Hung Vanngo revealed that he used a few lip colors (all Rare Beauty, of course) to get Selena’s shade. He lined her lips using Rare Beauty Lip Liner in Strong (a warm rich brown) topped with the brand’s Kind Words Matte Lipstick in the coordinating shade Strong mixed with the deep berry rose hue of the shade Devoted. (If you’re running to buy the lipstick right now, note the name of the berry shade has recently been changed to Bold).

Selena Gomez Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But Selena wasn’t the only one vamping it up on the red carpet on Monday. Both Dominique Fishback of Netflix’s Swarm and Aubrey Plaza, repping The White Lotus, also wore similar shades of attention-grabbing burgundy-brown lipstick. However, unlike with Selena’s all-over dark look, the rich lip colors were more of an edgy accessory to their pastel-colored gowns.

Kathy Jeung, the makeup artist responsible for Aubrey’s look at the awards shared on her Instagram that she used a $14 L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Intense Volume Matte Lipstick in the shade Worth It, for the actress’s dark, matte lip. We’re still waiting for Dominque’s makeup artist, Billie Gene to spill the details on the wine-colored lip combo she used on the actress. Needless to say we’re all looking for tips on how to master the hard-to-pull-off look. You’re only one lipstick swipe away from hopping on one of the hottest celeb-approved trends of the season.

Get The Look: