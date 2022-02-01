For the past few months, it has seemed like ultra bright, beach blonde hair has been dead or dormant due to being deemed “cheugy” by a viral TikTok and abandoned by celebrities Previously blonde Hailey Bieber and Billie Eilish have both dyed their tresses in a swift return to dark brown or “expensive brunette” hair. However, with one Instagram post Euphoria star Storm Reid might have brought back the power of bleach.

Yesterday, Reid posted a series of striking film photos to Instagram showing off her new sleek, straight platinum blonde hair and wearing equally vibrant white and bright pink outfits. “As a new experimental Blonde… I am thrillllled for this new Bleach Kit launch with my @darkandlovely family 💛 👱🏽‍♀️It’s a must have at home,” the star captioned the post. The new collaboration celebrates the launch of Dark & Lovely’s latest innovation, the Uplift Bleach Kit.

Dark & Lovely is the number one hair coloring brand for women of color. The brand was founded in 1972, with the goal of helping Black women express and embrace their individual styles. As such, the latest bleach kit was created with Black hair in mind. Allowing people to achieve the brightest and boldest shades of blonde at home, with “all the drama, without the damage”, the Uplift Bleach Kit sounds like a dream come true for those concerned about how bleach will impact delicate hair.

“When opting to go blonde, it's important to use products that not only help you to achieve your desired hue but nourish the hair while respecting its natural curl pattern,” celebrity hairstylist Kendall Dorsey said in a Dark & Lovely press release. Dorsey styles celebrities including Kelly Rowland, Saweetie, and Alicia Keys and was also the behind Reid’s latest dramatic hair reveal.

While Reid did say she’s new to being blonde, there’s no doubt that the bold new look suits her. With warmer weather on the horizon, she’s also ushering in the inevitable great celebrity return back to platinum blonde when the trend pendulum starts to swing back from darker shades. Especially when you’re able to achieve a bright blonde with breakage, we’re here for it. Let the at-home bleach jobs recommence.