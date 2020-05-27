Wearing lipstick in the summer is notoriously not great — heavy! sticky! drying! — so Rihanna has taken it upon herself to improve the experience for everyone. On May 26, Fenty Beauty announced its new Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick, meant to be one of the most comfortable, nourishing, and universal formulas in your makeup bag.

Available in 10 easy-to-wear shades, ranging from classic nudes to the bold shimmery hues Fenty Beauty has become known for, the sheer formula is great for on-the-go, everyday color that you can apply flawlessly without even having to look in the mirror. Designed to feel lightweight and nourishing all day, the lipstick is infused with pomegranate oil for a creamy wear that can be built up depending on just how intense you want your color. In a video shared to the Fenty Beauty Instagram page, the brand's global make-up artist Priscilla Ono can be seen swatching Slip Shine in shade Tang Thang — a reddish orange — and its hard not to see just how shiny, sheer, and hydrating the texture really is.

Fenty Beauty's Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick will be available for $22 at Fentybeauty.com, as well as at Sephora, in-store and online on June 5th.

See all 10 shades in action, below.