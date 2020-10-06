Deep, rich body products begin to cycle back into high demand as temperatures drop and cooler days becomes the norm every year. But if you've never found yourself a tried-and-true formula — one you can count on to soothe and repair your skin through even the harshest of seasons — allow Instagram-favorite body care brand Flamingo change that for you.

On Tuesday, October 6th, the brand introduced its new Deep Nourishing Cream, a $10 game-changer that's formulated with clean, effective, and hydration-boosting ingredients that perform way beyond what its affordable price tag would leave you to believe. Together, moisturizing squalane and softening shea butter work to reinforce the skin's barrier, while vitamin E builds up antioxidant-rich protection against environmental stressors. What's more, natural ingredients like white willow bar — a gentle source of salicylic acid — and papaya extract work together to exfoliate and encourage natural cell turnover for healthy, glowing skin.

Flamingo

Having tested for over a month, this body cream is one of the best I've ever tried, leaving my skin silky smooth, not greasy, with a light soufflé-like texture that still delivers a rich, deeply nourishing formula to the skin. After the formula, this dermatologist-tested, cruelty- and paraben-free body cream checks off one of the most important boxes when it comes to body care products: a substantial amount, offered in a 10 fluid ounce tub. The formula is scented, though subtle and fresh, with muted notes of vetiver, bergamot, jasmine, lavender, and Asian pear.

The Deep Nourishing Cream comes as part of the brand's first line of skincare, complete with two additional body moisturizers, all delivering their own intensity of moisture in unique formulas, including the previously launched Daily Moisturizing Lotion ($8), and the new Light Hydrating Spray ($10). Thanks to the easy price point of the whole collection, it won't break the bank to give them all a go, which you can do for $25 with Flamingo's Body Moisture Trio.

See the full collection in action, below, and shop straight from shopflamingo.com.