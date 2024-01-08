Florence Pugh Switches Up Her Pixie With A Mohawk At The Golden Globes

Florence Pugh brought a punk-rock spirit to the 81st Golden Globe Awards by wearing her platinum blonde hair in an unexpected hairstyle.

The Oppenheimer actress arrived at the red carpet with a pompadour mohawk that swept down onto the center of her forehead, courtesy of stylist Adir Abergel. After Pugh shaved her head into a buzzcut as recently as May for her Met Gala look, she’s been experimenting with new styles as her hair grows out. She’s worn it short andd spiked, but this is the most dramatic coiffure we’ve seen yet. The major hair moment was complemented by a soft cat eye and peachy nude lipstick done by her go-to makeup artist Alex Babsky using Valentino makeup.

Pugh’s signature septum piercing brought even more edge to an otherwise feminine and romantic ensemble: a red, sheer tulle Valentino dress with 3D rosettes that showed off a pair of matching hot pants underneath.

See every angle of Pugh’s 2024 Golden Globes look here:

