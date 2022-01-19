The Furtuna Skin x Jeremy Scott Collaboration is Fluffy, Pink Perfection

As far as beauty collabs go (and there are many), the fashion designer and skincare brand duo might just be our favorite. The latest Furtuna Skin x Jeremy Scott collaboration just reminded us why—with a chic fluffy pink removable wristlet keepsake bag. Dripping with Scott’s signature over-the-top flare, the set also introduces you to Furtuna Skin’s range of best-sellers and their 12+ step skincare regimen through four essential products.

The Furtuna Skin x Jeremy Scott Collector’s Edition (available on the furtunaskin.com) is the first in a series of limited-edition keepsake Collector’s Edition sets due to be released by the brand. Furtuna prides itself in combining “old-world nature with modern science”, driving performance in the clean beauty space with sustainability in mind. Their Face & Eye Serum and Biphase Moisturizing Oil have already reached a cult-favorite status in the skincare space. Lucky for everyone, both are included in the Furtuna Skin x Jeremy Scott Collector’s Edition.

Costing $310 for the full set and keepsake bag—it is designer after all, the Furtuna Skin x Jeremy Scott Collector’s Edition set includes samples sizes of the Micellar Cleansing Essence, Face & Eye Serum, Biphase Moisturizing Oil, and Replenishing Balm. Designed to be used as a full skincare treatment as an introduction to the brand’s best selling products, it’s recommended you use the four products as a routine. The Biphase Moisturizing Oil is apparently Jeremy Scott’s favorite product and step number three of the routine, and then it’s recommended to seal in hydration up with a layer of the Replenishing Balm, ideal for the ongoing wintery weather.

“I am so excited to join forces with Agatha [Luczo], with whom I have such a long history, to create this fun and exciting high fashion moment around her products, which I use and love” Jeremy Scott said of his collaboration partner in a press release. “Since Furtuna Skin is made from these farm foraged, natural ingredients, I wanted to juxtapose that with something unapologetically bright and outrageously textured to make a statement and celebrate our partnership,”

Calling the collection a “match made in Italy”, the creative partnership comes following a decades-long friendship between Scott and Furtuna Skin Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Agatha Luczo. The two met when Luczo walked Scott’s infamous fall 1999 Pink collection (the reason behind the choice of color for the Collector’s Editions bag. There’s no doubt that the collab channels the best of farm foraged clean beauty and high fashion—and from Jeremy Scott, we would expect no less.