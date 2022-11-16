There’s A New Skin Care Line Entirely Dedicated To Slugging

Last year, the skin care term “slugging” took over the internet. Not to be confused with slimy creatures or even snail mucin which is common in Korean skin care—slugging describes the act of slathering your face with an occlusive moisturizer is the last step of your evening skincare routine. With over 500 million views on the hashtag #Slugging on TikTok, many people have started to incorporate slugging into their weekly routines to avoid overnight water loss in your skin and therefore achieve a more hydrated complexion. While many people in the viral videos use Vaseline or any other petrolatum-based jelly as their occlusive layer, now, there’s now a beauty brand dedicated entirely to the slugging process. Launching November 16, Futurewise is a hydration-focused skincare brand that will be dry skin’s new best friend.

Futurewise’s first drop is a three-step slugging system made up of a combination of humectants, emollients, and occlusives that work together to deliver layers of intense hydration. (Humectants provide hydration to the skin while emollients soften and moisturize skin and occlusives lock it all into your skin.) This includes a Slug Boost Mist ($22) that contains a trio of humectants of different molecular weights that preps skin for the rest of your routine, a Slug Cream ($24) that’s made with a vegan triple lipid complex of plant-derived plumping fatty acids, replenishing cholesterol, and hydrating ceramides to help preserve the skin’s moisture levels, and a silky non-sticky Slug Balm ($24) that creates a cocoon-like environment for your skin to repair itself.

Futurewise

Futurewise is the newest brand from the founders behind the viral (and very cute) pimple patches, Starface, Julie Schott and Brian Bordainick. They’re clear on calling out the longtime existence of slugging although the particular term has only been thrown into virality in recent years. The act of layering hydrators and moisturizers, dates back centuries, as far as the 15th century when Native Americans used petroleum jelly cosmetically, explains Schott and Bordainick. Since then, “slugging” has been a household practice within the Black community, among other communities of color.

Slugging enthusiasts will surely want to use all three products, which work together harmoniously but slugging novices will be glad to note that they also work individually and can fit easily into any routine. With a huge trending market already at their fingertips, Futurewise’s adorable pink and red packaging and fairy-core visuals will appeal to beauty lovers on TikTok on beyond. All three products are available on the website now, with all vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free, fragrance-free, and non-comedogenic formulas.

