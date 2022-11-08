Gigi Hadid Is Kicking Off A Bold New Lipstick Trend For Winter

Before this year, Gigi Hadid was known for her fresh-faced no-makeup approach to makeup. However, recently the supermodel has become more experimental, going platinum blonde and experimenting with bolder eye makeup. Last night, on the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards red carpet, Gigi amped her makeup up a notch and took a goth u-turn. The model debuted dark gray lipstick to go with her ensemble of a white cropped button-down shirt, a tweed jacket, a plaid check vest, pinstripe pants, and the viral Thom Browne jockstrap.

To complete her new grunge glam makeover, Gigi wore a spiked ear cuff by Maria Tash and a septum nose ring. The rest of her makeup was kept simple, consisting of brushed-up brows, mascara, and a natural-looking base. Gigi’s makeup artist Patrick Ta posted the look. “She Said I Want A Grey Lip 🤍 Swipe For POV @gigihadid For CFDA’s,” he wrote as the caption. Her hair, styled by Laura Polko, was slicked back into a middle-parted bun.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Goth fashion is having a big fashion moment right now and, when it comes to makeup, there’s perhaps nothing that can transform an everyday look into a goth one like a black (or nearly-black) lipstick. While the likes of Lizzo and Kendall Jenner have both been spotted in black lipstick, Gigi chose a slightly more subtle shade. Other softer goth trends like black lipgloss have also gone viral recently, offering an entryway to goth-inspired makeup for those who don’t want to dive in head first into high maintenance matte black lips.

The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards gathered some of the fashion industry's biggest stars for a celebration of innovation. On the red carpet, some of the best beauty looks included Janelle Monáe’s gravity-defying ponytail, and Julia Fox’s wet-look grey hair. See more looks from the event, here.