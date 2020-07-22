The adorable fictional world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons continues to merge with real life. Since its debut, the massively successful Nintendo Switch game has enabled players to fully customize the look of their characters with special in-game codes and design options. The latest to join in on the fun is Givenchy Beauty, which just debuted virtual versions of its most popular makeup products within the Animal Crossing universe.

Players can now choose from multiple Parfums Givenchy products in the Nook Market. Featured items include iconic Prisme Libre Loose Powder in multiple shades, lip markings for your character's face, which are modeled after Le Rouge shades, and tiny hearts for the face, created using Phenomen'Eyes liner.

To add the colorful beauty options for your game, players can use the codes, which are provided by Givenchy on its Instagram, in the Nook Street Market. As WWD reports, the company claims to be the first luxury brand offering makeup options for the game.

Givenchy might be among the first brands to offer makeup for the game, but Animal Crossing has long been used as a runway for many fashionable faces. Brands like Louis Vuitton, Sandy Liang, March Jacobs and Anna Sui joined aspiring designers in creating outfits that are readily available for players via code. And thanks to customization options that already existed in the game for hair, makeup, and wardrobe, you can essentially create an entire look that screams street style star.

Below, get a peek at the pixel-version of Givenchy's products, and the complete listing of makeup codes provided on its Instagram.