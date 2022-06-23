These New Press-Ons Make Hello Kitty Nail Art Look All Grown Up

Hello Kitty lovers rejoice! After last year’s super successful collaboration between Glamnetic and Sanrio on Hello Kitty and Friends themed magnetic lash sets, the duo has teamed up again for another incredibly adorable beauty drop. On Thursday June 23, Glamnetic is debuting a collection of eight different styles of press-on nails featuring all of our favorite Hello Kitty characters from the main cat herself, to Keroppi the frog. The press-on come in two main nail shapes that are currently trending— a mid-length coffin shape and mid-length almond shape.

Glamnetic has nailed (pun intended) the current trends and merged them with the classic colors and designs of the well-loved Hello Kitty and Friends characters. The collection includes three different styles of Hello Kitty nails, including a classic French manicure accented with Hello Kitty’s signature red bows and five additional exclusive nail designs inspired by the other irresistible characters, My Melody, Kuromi, Kerropi, Pompompurin, and Cinnamoroll. All of the press-on tips have an added UV finish for a glossy high shine and protection from chipping, scratches and cracks. In addition to being vegan and cruelty free, what's even more notable about this collection of nails is that they are designed to be more durable than ever before. The new nails were made with a custom mold to create thicker nail tips that better mimic acrylic nails. The collection also includes a brush on nail glue in updated Hello Kitty packaging for even easier application.

Courtesy of Glamnetic

Glamnetic is inspired by finding ways to look your absolute best, while doing the least, which is why the brand’s key products are easy-to-apply lashes and nails that deliver professional looking results. Especially, as more people are becoming interested in at-home manicure options over or as a supplement to in salon services, there has been a push for better, long-lasting press-on nails especially with cuter and more detailed nail art.

Seeing as the first Glamnetic x Hello Kitty lash collab sold out in under 48 hours, you’ll want to move quickly to be sure you don’t miss this super sweet collection before it’s gone. The new Glamnetic x Hello Kitty and Friends Press-Ons retail for $22 each and can be found on glamnetic.com.

Check out some of our favorite styles from the new collection below: