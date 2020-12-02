It's always a treat to see how Glossier will celebrate the holidays, and this year, the brand stepped it all the way up. Launched on December 2, the Glossier 2020 holiday collection should have you covered on all gifting fronts — whether you're searching for the beauty lovers in your life, or just want to add something special to your own personal stash.

Much like in years past, the brand's holiday collection includes a range of limited-edition sets and #rare festive Glossier merch, which this year includes everything from a new take of the brand's beloved scarf to a shimmering gold "G" necklace. On the beauty front, you'll find the Balm Dotcom Roulette ($30), a mystery three-pack of some of the brand's bestselling lip balms, packaged in a gold-embossed, deck-of-cards-inspired pack; The Skincare Edit ($50), a classic Glossier holiday offering including the brand's skincare essentials in mini form; and The Gold Set ($75), which includes 14k gold-plated Glossier "G" logo necklace and its smooth, high-shine Lip Gloss in a celebratory gold shade. All items come in intricate, gift-ready packaging you won't even want (or need) to wrap up.

The Gold Kit Glossier

As for merch, Glossier's silky G Pal Scarf (100 percent vegan) is a 31-inch square featuring the geometric G Pal-logo, delivered already gift-wrapped in a sleek, embossed envelope complete with a “to” and “from” tag for the easiest gifting possible. It's available for $25, or complimentary on all orders over $70 while supplies last. The brand also has a bright, licorice red G Pal Sweatshirt ($40) — a classic crewneck with fleecy insides — in the mix this year, though it's set to launch at a latter date. Should you not want to miss its launch, you can sign up for updates via a waitlist on Glossier.com.

Get a closer look at the full collection below, and remember — the holiday collection is all limited-edition, so you'll want to move quick if something catches your eye.

The Skincare Edit Glossier

G Pal Sweatshirt Glossier

G Pal Scarf Glossier