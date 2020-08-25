Glow Recipe’s Plum Plump Hyaluronic Serum Delivers Serious Hydration

The beauty brains behind some of the Internet's favorite skincare drops want to make dry skin a thing of the past. Following the release of its viral Watermelon Glow mask and subsequent fruit-powered products, Glow Recipe announced its Plum Plump Hyaluronic Serum.

Officially arriving on September 1, the lightweight, super-hydrating formula features three types of plums and hyaluronic acid, along with vegan collagen, silk protein and vitamin B5. Together, the ingredients work to give you plump, hydrated skin. Along with providing some much-needed moisture to dried out summer skin, the serum can also reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and protects against free radicals.

Hyaluronic acid is a proven skincare staple, included in makeup and products to give skin moisturize and glow. Sarah Lee, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Glow Recipe, told NYLON that the ingredient is a cornerstone of Korean beauty, and the brand intends for consumers to incorporate this product into their daily routines. "The plump results of the efficacious formula are immediate and powerful on all skin types," Lee said.

The serum also features kakadu plum, a fruity ingredient that's become rather buzzy within the beauty industry. According to The Zoe Report, kakadu plum, when included in skincare products, can result in brighter skin. The plum can also reduce hyperpigmentation and protects skin from environmental pollutants.

Glow Recipe included its kakadu plum alongside Illawarra plum, which is rich in antioxidants and Burdekin plum, which provides magnesium, calcium, and potassium for the skin. "Plums are incredibly antioxidant rich and work together with hyaluronic acid for intense and juicy hydration," Christine Chang, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Glow Recipe told NYLON.

Retailing for $42, the serum will be available through Sephora.com and GlowRecipe.com on September 1.