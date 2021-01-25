Welcome to Don't Sleep This, a series dedicated to the products NYLON's beauty team will rebuy over and over again and want you to know about.

For the first time possibly ever, I've looked forward to my daily winter skincare routine. This time of year is notoriously harsh on my skin, and with the continued use of face masks and social distancing restrictions that have placed me directly in front of the heater at home, this winter has been particularly troublesome. In my quest to cure the desert that was my face, I turned to an Instagram favorite, and thanks to Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer, my face is feeling softer, and smelling sweeter.

Glow Recipe is a staple in social media shelfies. Its colorful glass bottles and collection of skincare products are a favorite among influencers and shoppers alike. I've long heard the buzz, but it's the Pink Juice Moisturizers that's officially certified my status as a happy member of the Glow Gang.

Available in multiple sizes, the moisturizer's ingredient list includes a number of known hydrators, including hyaluronic acid, and naturally, watermelon. It should be noted that the ingredient list does include a fragrance. But, Glow Recipe writes that it uses "the minimum amount," and when applied to my face, I notice that the scene disappears shortly after application.

Hoping to reap the full benefits of this product, I started with daily morning application, paying special attention to my driest spots. The fragrance did not prove overwhelming to me, and usually, I feel that one pump of product is enough. When applied, the moisturizer soaked fully into the skin, and it didn't leave me feeling as if my skin was greasy with product. Rather, after a few moments, I felt as if my skin was softer and the spots that once felt irritated and dry, are noticeably less inflamed. I do have sensitive skin that's prone to hormonal breakouts, and the use of this moisturizer did not cause an increase in pimples, irritation, or unwanted, extra oiliness.

On some days, I wear only this moisturizer, and on others, I have applied it before makeup. It's best to give yourself a few minutes between moisturizer and makeup, as the liquid base could come some slippage with certain products, but I feel that when placed under foundation, my face did retain moisture through the day.

I'll never be one that's eager to welcome cooler, winter weather, but with the Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer, I don't exactly hate the thought of waking up a few minutes earlier to start my skincare routine.