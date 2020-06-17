After cornering the market on vaginal Jade eggs, Gwyneth Paltrow is apparently eager to expand her candle empire. Following the release of a candle that was infamously scented after her vagina, Paltrow has unveiled a new candle scent, This Smells Like My Orgasm.

Gone are the days of candles scented after fresh fruit and flowers, apparently. Paltrow's orgasm candle features notes of tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose. According to the Goop website, the scent is "sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive."

Retailing for $75, the candle comes in a fireworks-covered box and will ship out on June 25. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, June 16, Paltrow shared news of the candle. As Paltrow told Fallon, her "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle previously sold out, and she called the original candle a "punk rock, feminist" idea.

If the idea of an orgasm or vagina-scented candle is a little too much for your nose or apartment, Goop does offer some very ordinary scents, including an Orchard-inspired product.

Below, learn everything you never wanted to know about Goop's truly unique candles in Paltrow's interview with Fallon.