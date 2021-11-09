Hailey Bieber Tried Out The Moody Lipstick Trend

Just in time for fall, statement lipsticks are gently creeping back onto the scene for the first time since mask-wearing became a thing. Few things rival the sophistication of a rich plum or ruby red lip and Hailey Bieber is the latest to jump on the dark lipstick bandwagon. While attending the LA County Museum of Art’s 10thannual Art+Film Gala over the weekend, Hailey swapped her usually understated makeup palette of soft browns and mauves for a deep, dark crimson lipstick shade.

The makeup look was created by celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips, who posted a photo of the look, calling Hailey “Ethereal.” She paired the attention-grabbing satin lipstick with perfectly brushed-up brows, a shimmery eye, light mascara, and complementary pink blush.

Last month, Hailey also went darker with her hair, changing up her typically sandy blonde for a richer, seasonal chocolate brown shade. She revealed the change a few weeks ago through a selfie on Instagram. Perhaps the hair color change has inspired an interest in experimenting with autumnal shades. For the LACMA gala, the star wore her new hair in a side-parted up-do by celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin.

Back in 2018, Hailey also rocked a dark lipstick look, wearing black lipstick at BRIT Awards. She usually opts for more beachy and bronzy makeup, having mastered the art of dewy skin, bronzer, rosy lips, and a hint of blush.

As they tend to do in fall, darker lipstick shades are currently trending. Elle Fanning also wore a deep plum lip to the LACMA gala as well. The Y2K beauty comeback is also bringing the return of brown lipstick and even black lipstick for the truly daring. But if you want to begin dipping into the trend with Hailey’s guidance, here are our favorite deep red lipsticks for you to recreate the look at home.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.