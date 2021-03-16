Hailey Bieber Is A Beauty YouTuber Now

The beauty YouTube community officially has a new member. Hailey Bieber started her own beauty-related YouTube channel, and while her initial uploads don’t contain any drama or tear-filled apologies, she did talk skincare.

Bieber’s interest in the world of beauty has long been noted. Along with continuing rumors of possibly starting her own beauty brand, Bieber has served as brand ambassador for bareMinerals, and she’s frequently used her social media platforms as a means of speaking openly about her skin struggles.

The YouTube channel, which she started earlier in March, is an extension of that interest, with Bieber writing to followers on her YouTube’s about page, “From honest conversations to skincare routines to fashion fails — I can’t wait to dive into some of my most cherished passions and favorite people with all of you.”

The content has only just started, but Bieber has already shared some of her skincare secrets, and she invited Kendall Jenner for a conversation in her very large bathroom. In her introductory video, the model shared that she’s long dreamed of starting her own YouTube channel, and she intends for the uploads to cover a number of topics.

In a teaser trailer for the channel, Bieber confirmed that her makeup artist, Denika Bedrossian, will join her for a few videos, as will hairstylist Jen Atkin. She also pledged to have conversations on politics, faith, and mental health, saying, “I really want to connect with all you guys more.”

Below, get a look at Bieber’s channel via a teaser trailer.