Throughout her beauty evolution, Halsey has relied on looks featuring bold, unexpected coloring. Her latest Instagram glam is no exception, as the About-Face founder used some of her own products to create temporarily bleached brows.

Over the weekend, Halsey posted her latest look, which combines some unexpected coloring and a touch of gloss. Posing for a selfie on Instagram, she wrote, “White Noise on da brow. Baroque and Inferno on the lid. Greek Tragedy + Shaken or Stirred for the glow. And my holy grail lipliner, Little Little with some lipbawwwwwm. An @aboutfacebeauty face-face. it’s the simplicity for me.”

For the look, Halsey applied Matte Fluid Eye Paint through the brows. The matte white shade gave the brows a more subtle appearance, and it’s a beauty routine choice that Halsey has relied on in the past. Back in 2019, her brows were completely hidden, and she instead used colorful eye makeup as a focal point.

Since announcing the foundation of her About-Face beauty brand, Halsey has taken to Instagram with numerous looks worth emulating. Along with coating the lips in matte black coloring, Halsey used some of her favorite products to create a dreamy, sky-inspired eye look.

See the look for yourself, below, and then keep scrolling for products that you can use for a beauty DIY.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Nylon’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.