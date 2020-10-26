Henry Rose’s Best-Selling Scents Now Come In Body Creams, Candles, and More

When it was launched in 2019, fragrance brand Henry Rose decided to not take the traditional route. It was founded by award-winning actress Michelle Pfeiffer, but she's not the gleaning celebrity face of the brand (and no one is, for that matter). It offered a range of exciting new fine fragrances, following standards far stricter than the fragrance industry typically followed or enforced — making its products the first fine fragrances to be EWG Verified. Now, the brand is expanding its vision beyond smell, extending into new categories for the very first time.

On October 26, Henry Rose introduced a new slew of personal care and home products, designed to deliver its mission of radical transparency and high quality to nearly every part of your care routine. On the body front, the brand debuted two new moisturizing, buttery, and lightweight cream body creams inspired by popular Henry Rose fragrances: Jake's House ($65), a clean, subtle hit of fresh neroli and soft musk; and Queens & Monsters ($65), complete with richer, zestier notes of petitgrain, sandalwood and freesia. Both come in substantial 200ML tubs, crafted with softening shea butter, vitamin E, and barrier strengthening vitamin B5 for a luxe, completely enveloping hydration.

Also available in the best-selling Jake's House scent is the first Henry Rose hand sanitizer, designed with ethyl alcohol (found to kill 99.99% of common germs), along with moisturizing ingredients like aloe vegetable glycerin that comforts the skin so it won't leave your hands feeling tight and stripped like other options in the category.

And just in time for the holidays, the brand's new offerings also include candles ($65) and diffuser oil ($28) in two scents — the former dressed up in a 10.6oz sleek black ceramic cylinder, a perfect addition to your space, before and after you burn it through.

Ahead, see both category announcement from the brand, and shop it all from henryrose.com.