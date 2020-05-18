Much of the world is currently stuck at home, but Hilary Duff doesn't think that should stop you from experimenting with your makeup. On May 14, Duff shared her complete at-home makeup routine, and from the use of sparkle to her "murky-lake" colored hair, her beauty experiments would surely make Lizzie McGuire proud.

Confessing that she's a bit bored during social distancing, Duff decides to walk viewers through her complete quarantine beauty routine, beginning with the use of a number of facial serums and mists to prep her skin. From there, she moves to foundation, using her current favorite, Giorgio Armani Power Fabric Compact Foundation.

Adding a touch of bronzer, Duff reports that she likes the "w-effect" for contour application, saying, to apply bronzer on your nose — "almost like the sunshine hit you" — and then up the sides of your face. She also adds her current favorite blush to the mix, MAC Cosmetics Extra Dimension Blush.

Courtesy of Hilary Duff IGTV

After prepping her face, Duff moves to the eyes, using Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Liquid Gel Eyeliner in a shade of blue, Yves Saint Laurent The Shock Volumizing Mascara, and her "favorite" product, Wunderbrow Wunder2 Long Lasting Eyebrow Gel. She then adds a coat of Glossier's Boy Brow.

As for her lips, Duff uses Nudestix Magnetic Plush Paint Lip, Cheek & Eye Color in Sweet Sangria, which she later coats with just a touch of ColourPop's Maui Wowie Lip Tint.

The true highlight of the routine comes at its conclusion. Just before Duff begins her day, she shares the "fun" way she's been doing her quarantine makeup. Using a set of gemstone stickers she found on Amazon, she applies a single jewel just outside of her eye. Duff doesn't reveal the exact brand of her chosen jewel, but the moment gives off major Lizzie McGuire vibes, especially when paired with her green hair and blue liner. And if you're feeling inspired by the sparkly moment, keep scrolling for some possible options for a DIY.

Below, grab your fuzzy pen and take notes on Duff's makeup routine.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.