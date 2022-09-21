It’s been nearly 30 years since the Halloween classic Hocus Pocus was released but, the magic has never been forgotten. After so much time, a sequel, Hocus Pocus 2 set to be released on September 30, giving the Sanderson sisters their iconic return to the screen. If that wasn’t enough, the movie is also spawning two new beauty collaborations—which means the trio of witches are set to be some of our least expected beauty influencers of the season. On September 2, the collaboration between Hocus Pocus 2 and ColourPop Cosmetics was announced for their second limited-edition makeup collection. But if one is great, two is even better, Disney and Hocus Pocus 2 are also joining forces with Hally Hair for a movie inspired collaboration set.

“you asked, we listened! 🌙 get the witchiest looks with 15 marvelous shades of our ultra-pigmented, blendable pressed powders 🧡💜💚 PLUS a shade of our NEW pearlescent glitter formula ✨,” Colourpop wrote as a caption for the announcement. The collection includes the bewitching 15-pan Alongside the All Hallows Eve eyeshadow palette, ColourPop’s original Jelly Much shadows in glittery and metallic finishes, So Glassy Lip Glosses, Shimmering Body Powder, Mascara, and a cute cat ears headband for holding your hair back as you brew your next beauty look. Products will be available to purchase individually or you can grab the full collection for $99. The collection launches on 9/22 at 10am PT on colourpop.com.

The Colourpop and Hocus Pocus 2 full collection Courtesy of ColourPop So Glassy Lip Gloss trio inspired by the Sanderson sisters Courtesy of ColourPop

Not to neglect your hair, there’s also the Hally x Hocus Pocus 2 Bewitching Shine Fluffy G Set, a hair glossing kit, that “even works on 300 year old dead ends”. The set includes Hally's foaming hair gloss in Premiere Clear and a custom detangling wide tooth comb featuring the Sanderson sisters for detangling any knots. Hally’s foam is an internet favorite for being an easy-to-use in-shower hair treatment that leaves hair shiny and smooth Better yet, the set is available hallyhair.com for only $20.

With Hocus Pocus 2 set for release on Disney + at September 30, true fans can prepare themself for the event of the spooky season with ColourPop and Hally Hair’s witchy themed new releases. After all, we’re sure there will be countless scenes to choose from the highly anticipated sequel for major Halloween hair and makeup inspiration.