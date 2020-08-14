Beauty
Prepare to be inspired.
Season two of Euphoria may be postponed, but with a September 2020 Allure cover under her belt, and a recently announced global ambassador appointment with Shiesedo, it's clear that Hunter Schafer's beauty icon status isn't reliant on the show alone.
Ahead, click through to see some of her best looks, sure to make you want to haphazardly smear eyeshadow across your face or, at the very least, add a little glitter to your routine.
During one of her first New York Fashion Week, Schafer had bleached her eyebrows to match her platinum blond hair.