Hunter Schafer
Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage

Beauty

13 Times Hunter Schafer Channeled ‘Euphoria’ Beauty IRL

Prepare to be inspired.

Season two of Euphoria may be postponed, but with a September 2020 Allure cover under her belt, and a recently announced global ambassador appointment with Shiesedo, it's clear that Hunter Schafer's beauty icon status isn't reliant on the show alone.

Ahead, click through to see some of her best looks, sure to make you want to haphazardly smear eyeshadow across your face or, at the very least, add a little glitter to your routine.

Photo by Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

2018, New York Fashion Week

During one of her first New York Fashion Week, Schafer had bleached her eyebrows to match her platinum blond hair.

