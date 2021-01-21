Ipsy Debuted Its Own Modern Razor Contender With New Personal Care Brand

Prepare for a shower and shave experience that's full of color and fun. Ipsy, the beauty brains behind one of today's most popular and personalized subscription beauty service, is stepping into the personal care space, announcing the launch of its newest line, Refreshments.

The clean and vegan collection features a number of skin and personal care items, and each comes in pastel-colored packaging, and is free of parabens, phthalates, and sulfates. At least 30 percent of every product is made of post-consumer recycled plastic, too, meaning you can feel good about this part of your routine.

Those already signed up for Ipsy will be able to take advantage of personalizing the frequency and size of their Refreshments package, while non-members can easily shop the collection online. Items in the collection retail for between $5 to $12.

As part of the launch, Ipsy members can shop an exclusive Luxe Razor Starter Kit, which comes with soft pastel-hued razor, a shower holder, and two replacement cartridges. Everyone can shop the additional items in Refreshments, including a Luscious Hand Cream ($7), a Velvety Body Cream ($12), and a Pearly Body Wash ($11), which features shea butter, vitamin C, and olive oil.

Other products in the collection were created with your individual beauty regimen in mind. There are biodegradable cleansing face wipes, with argan oil and aloe vera juice, as well as a Pillowy Shave Cream, that makes body hair removal a breeze.

See the line that'll you be adding to your shower, below.