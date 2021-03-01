James Charles Addressed Allegations That He Groomed A 16-Year-Old Fan

Content warning: This post discusses allegations of grooming and pedophilia.

YouTube makeup artist James Charles has responded to reports that he allegedly groomed a 16-year-old fan. On Friday, February 26, Charles posted a note on Twitter, acknowledging that he felt the need to address a video circulating on social media, which featured a fan accusing Charles of alleged grooming behavior.

Charles called the allegations "completely false," writing, "Last week, I came across someone on my Instagram explore page, saw he followed me, and added him on snapchat." He alleged that the following morning, he woke up to "several snaps" from the person, who reportedly expressed excitement for the YouTuber's work. Charles also claimed that the person sent him "lewd" photographs of himself in the shower.

According to Charles, he asked the fan how old he was, and the fan allegedly replied that he was 18-years-old. "I started flirting back," Charles wrote.

Charles continued, writing, "In the excitement of meeting someone I thought could be potentially great, I didn’t ask for a copy of his ID or passport. It’s now clear, based on the video he uploaded, he was taking photos of me with another device, and had an ulterior motive from the beginning. Later in the day, he said a few things that made me question the validity of his original age answer and when I asked him to confirm his age once again, he admitted he was 16.”

After learning the person's true age, Charles alleges that he felt "really uncomfortable," and he offered an apology to the fan for flirting. Charles claimed that the fan "insisted on continuing talking, saying it could be our little secret." The YouTuber reportedly responded that he was not comfortable with this, and after the fan got upset, Charles made the decision to unfriend him.

Charles stated that the two had not spoken since the social media encounter. “I’m not victim blaming him or victimizing myself either, simply sharing what happened, and what happened was not okay. After false allegations like this in the past, I would never knowingly engage with anyone underage and put my life on the line for a few snapchats. Because of situations like this, instead of taking someone’s word for it, I now will ask to see the ID or passport of every guy I have a conversation with," Charles wrote.

Since posting the Twitter note on Friday, Charles has not made any further social media posts or comments regarding the situation. As pointed out Vulture and The Daily Beast, Charles was accused of reportedly sending unsolicited nudes and sexual messages to straight men back in 2019 and in January 2021; he has denied the claims.