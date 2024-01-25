NYLON’s Favorite Beauty Products of January 2024

About-Face is one of my favorite beauty lines for colorful and artsy products, but I’ve been enjoying their first go at the complexion category, too, that goes on like a tint, but dries down like a foundation (in a good way). It’s weightless, not emollient, and actually looks like skin (meaning more satin-matte than dewy). But the most fun part is that the bottle is a giant version of the brand’s Eye Paints.

