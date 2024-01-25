Beauty
NYLON’s Favorite Beauty Products of January 2024
Everything’s new, highly vetted (by us), and under $80.
Even though January has already given us a busy awards season, surprise celebrity-couple sightings, and new TikTok beauty trends, right about now is when a mid-winter slump usually hits. But while we can’t make spring arrive any faster, we can suggest a little retail therapy as a low-key pick-me-up. Luckily, this month’s best new beauty launches are big in the mood-lifting department, like a going-out glitter shadow or a skin-care-geek-worthy moisturizer. Read on for the best beauty products we tried in January 2024.
About-Face is one of my favorite beauty lines for colorful and artsy products, but I’ve been enjoying their first go at the complexion category, too, that goes on like a tint, but dries down like a foundation (in a good way). It’s weightless, not emollient, and actually looks like skin (meaning more satin-matte than dewy). But the most fun part is that the bottle is a giant version of the brand’s Eye Paints.
Charlotte Tilbury’s new collection of red lipsticks is so joyous. The shades are nuanced with warm and cool undertones, and the red chrome packaging makes them look as fabulous to have as they are to wear. My favorite is Cinematic Red, a mid-tone cherry shade, but there’s something for everyone.
While this serum isn’t brand new, this is my first time getting to the bottom of a hair product in a long time. The packaging says it’s for use on both wet and dry hair, but unlike many other products that claim the same, it doesn’t make my fine texture look greasy when I use it to refresh dry hair. I find myself reaching for it over and over again.
These balm highlighters are huge and shaped like deodorant sticks, so it seems impossible to ever finish them — but that also makes them ideal for using on your body for some extra glow. The shades are pretty and softly metallic, so it’s hard to overdo it, even when you use a lot (which I do).
The original ABH Brow Freeze Sculpting Wax is great, but even I get lazy about using a separate brow brush to work the wax. That’s why I’m thrilled the brand has made a two-in-one version, in which the brow-styling tool is built-in for pushing brows up for a laminated look or locking them down in a more structured brow effect. And once it sets, it really commits.