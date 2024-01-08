Beauty
The 10 Best Beauty Looks From The 2024 Golden Globes
Here are the stars who put their best glam forward at the Golden Globe Awards.
On Sunday, Jan. 7 the 81st annual Golden Globes kicked off the 2024 awards season and set a high glamour standard for the rest of the award ceremonies to come. All of the top stars from both film and television hit the red carpet ready to make fashion statements for their first big night out — whether it is was by dressing as a cool bride or a literal Barbie doll. And with the most fabulous outfits on display, the beauty looks must be equally as impressive to match. Luckily, the celebrities did not disappoint when it came to their hair, makeup, and manicures. Ahead, our picks for the top beauty looks of the 2024 Golden Globes.
Florence Pugh
Oppenheimer actress Florence Pugh brought some edge the the red carpet by sporting a rockabilly mohawk and understated glam with her dreamy, sheer Valentino dress.
Ariana Greenblatt
Ariana Greenblatt went for and unconventional red carpet look by wearing suit pants with tousled waves, dark eyeliner, and an almond French manicure to show off her eight diamond rings.
Dua Lipa
This is the hair color that launched a thousand salon appointments. Dua Lipa’s black cherry hair was a colorful complement to her black and gold studded gown.
Riley Keough
Riley Keough went back to espresso colored hair after being redheaded like her Daisy Jones & The Six character for most of the year. But more importantly, her look confirmed that the side part is back.
Selena Gomez
From her sleek bun and soft smoky eye to her black manicure, Selena Gomez’s whole beauty look was giving dark ballerina.
Elizabeth Olsen
The combination of crimson lips, nails, and subtle red eye shadow balanced out the angelic vibe of Elizabeth Olsen’s pure white Vivienne Westwood gown.
Ayo Edebiri
The chin-length bob was the unofficial haircut of the Golden Globes, and Ayo Edebiri’s was the best of the bunch.
Margot Robbie
Of course, Barbie’s Margot Robbie showed up to the red carpet looking like a living doll. Her silky blonde hair, pink lips, and glowing skin epitomized near-plastic perfection.
Rachel Brosnahan
The bow trend clearly isn’t going anywhere. Rachel Brosnahan’s long hair ribbon was just the right finishing touch to go with her red Sergio Hudson dress and bright lipstick for a fully monochromatic look.
Greta Lee
Greta Lee expertly channeled old Hollywood by wearing her glossy, modern bob in smooth, Marcel waves and keeping the rest of her beauty look minimal.