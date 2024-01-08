The 10 Best Beauty Looks From The 2024 Golden Globes

On Sunday, Jan. 7 the 81st annual Golden Globes kicked off the 2024 awards season and set a high glamour standard for the rest of the award ceremonies to come. All of the top stars from both film and television hit the red carpet ready to make fashion statements for their first big night out — whether it is was by dressing as a cool bride or a literal Barbie doll. And with the most fabulous outfits on display, the beauty looks must be equally as impressive to match. Luckily, the celebrities did not disappoint when it came to their hair, makeup, and manicures. Ahead, our picks for the top beauty looks of the 2024 Golden Globes.

Florence Pugh

Hair: Adir Abergel using Virtue Hair; Makeup: Alex Babsky using Valentino Beauty Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Oppenheimer actress Florence Pugh brought some edge the the red carpet by sporting a rockabilly mohawk and understated glam with her dreamy, sheer Valentino dress.

Ariana Greenblatt

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ariana Greenblatt went for and unconventional red carpet look by wearing suit pants with tousled waves, dark eyeliner, and an almond French manicure to show off her eight diamond rings.

Dua Lipa

Hair: Peter Lux; Makeup: Mary Phillips Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

This is the hair color that launched a thousand salon appointments. Dua Lipa’s black cherry hair was a colorful complement to her black and gold studded gown.

Riley Keough

Hair: Adir Abergel using Virtue Hair;Makeup: Mai Quynh using Chanel Beauty Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Riley Keough went back to espresso colored hair after being redheaded like her Daisy Jones & The Six character for most of the year. But more importantly, her look confirmed that the side part is back.

Selena Gomez

Hair: Marissa Marino using Living Proof and Dyson Tools;Makeup: Melissa Murdick;Nails: Tom Bachik using Tweezerman Tools Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

From her sleek bun and soft smoky eye to her black manicure, Selena Gomez’s whole beauty look was giving dark ballerina.

Elizabeth Olsen

Hair: Mark Townsend Using Hair Rituel By Sisley Paris; Makeup: Mary Wiles Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The combination of crimson lips, nails, and subtle red eye shadow balanced out the angelic vibe of Elizabeth Olsen’s pure white Vivienne Westwood gown.

Ayo Edebiri

Hair: Miles Jeffries; Makeup: Dana Delaney using Benefit Cosmetics Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

The chin-length bob was the unofficial haircut of the Golden Globes, and Ayo Edebiri’s was the best of the bunch.

Margot Robbie

Hair Color: Jacob Schwartz for Olaplex Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Of course, Barbie’s Margot Robbie showed up to the red carpet looking like a living doll. Her silky blonde hair, pink lips, and glowing skin epitomized near-plastic perfection.

Rachel Brosnahan

Hair: Danielle Priano using Sexy Hair, Edrée tools, and Bellami Hair; Makeup: Lisa Aharon using Stila and Lashify Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The bow trend clearly isn’t going anywhere. Rachel Brosnahan’s long hair ribbon was just the right finishing touch to go with her red Sergio Hudson dress and bright lipstick for a fully monochromatic look.

Greta Lee

Hair: Jenny Cho using Olivia Garden; Makeup: Naoko Scintu using Sisley Paris MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Greta Lee expertly channeled old Hollywood by wearing her glossy, modern bob in smooth, Marcel waves and keeping the rest of her beauty look minimal.