In the midst of one of the most stressful years ever, Kacey Musgraves has arrived to save the day, unveiling a self-care kit. Inspired by her hit single, "Lonely Weekend," the kit contains everything needed for a weekend of personal indulgence, including a 500-piece puzzle.

Unveiling the goodies via her Instagram, Musgraves shared the details on every item included in the package. Retailing for $99.99 on her official merch store, the kit features all that's needed for a complete day of fun and relaxation, beginning with a tie-dye kit. The kit features a white preshrunk cotton tee, with the lyrics "it'll be alright." Musgraves supplies the dyes and tools needed to then transform the shirt, including instructions on various tying patterns, and pre-measured dyes in magenta, turquoise, and yellow.

After some arts and crafts, you can indulge in a bath that features "Lonely Weekend"-inspired waters. The kit comes with a star-shaped bath bomb that's scented with bergamot and sea salt. In addition to the soothing scent, the bomb's featured coloring will turn your tub water into a miniature rainbow.

To complete the kit, Musgraves added a pair of socks, emblazoned with "Lonely Weekend" in rainbow letters, and a 500-piece puzzle. There's no word on whether the products might ever retail individually, but for now, the complete kit remains available on her web-store. The kit does not come with the "Slow Burn" candle created by Musgraves for Boy Smells, but it would also make a great addition to your next "Lonely Weekend."