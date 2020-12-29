As beauty forecasters look to the future and predict a year filled with fantasy coloring and fun nail art, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have shared their support of what's sure to be a buzzy mani look. Ditching their once festive holidays nails, the sisters are set to welcome a new year with wavy nails.

Their take on a possible 2021 trend made its social media debut, appearing on their Instagram accounts. For Kendall's look, which she credited to Lisa Kon, the model wore tips that were turned into an artful design. Kon kept much of the nail covered in what appeared to be a clear base coat, and she then added a white tip, which was accented with black wavy lines.

As for the Kylie Cosmetics founder, she entrusted Chaun Legend with her neon-hued mani. Like Kendall, Kylie also chose to leave part of her nails covered with a clear base coat. However, her tips weren't the only area to get a dash of color, as Legend also added sections of color to the middle of her nails.

There's still a few days to go before the official start of the 2021 trend season, but both manicures do include some of winter's most popular colors. And when it comes to the wavy design, it appears that the look has been trending on Instagram, even popping up as a design option for press-on nails.

See the celebrity-approved nail art trend, below.