Kim Kardashian Is Setting Up For The Future Relaunch of Her Beauty Brands

We’ve known that it was coming for a while, but it’s still always surprising when the end of an era finally arrives. KKW Fragrance is officially shutting down after nearly five years of pumping out thematic fragrance collections, first launching with the Crystal Gardenia scent back in 2017. Now, with her booming shapewear enterprise, SKIMS, overshadowing her beauty brands (not to mention the residual “W” left over in the name of the fragrance and makeup brands), it was time for the end of KKW Fragrance as we know it, leaving room for something new to take its place.

On Friday, April 1, the KKW Fragrance Instagram account posted a message from founder Kim Kardashian stating the intention to shut down the KKW Fragrance website with the promise of a future “new webstore where you can purchase from all beauty categories under one site.”

This follows the previous announcement of the shut down of KKW Beauty back in July 2021 with a similarly worded and formatted Instagram post. Then, Kardashian promised to come back, “under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative, and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look,” acknowledging the beauty industry’s overall moves toward keeping an eye on sustainability.

KKW Beauty officially shut down in August 2021, and the landing page of the existing KKW Beauty website still has a note that reads: “We promise we won’t be gone for too long.” Now that it’s been 10 months since the first website shut down, we hope that the subsequent closure of the KKW Fragrance website brings us one step closer to the new and improved Kim Kardashian beauty empire we’ve been promised. Also, we’re still in suspense trying to guess what the new potential names for her brands will be, now that she’s officially a KK sans W. But, in the meantime, Kimmy wants you to enjoy 40% off sitewide at KKW Fragrance while supplies last if you’re looking to stock up on your faves.