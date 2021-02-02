You Can Now Own Lara Jean Covey's Signature Hair Accessories

As fans prepare to bid farewell to the romance and adventure of the To All The Boys I've Loved Before film franchise, Kitsch has unveiled a commemorative accessory box that Lara Jean Covey would be proud to own.

Launching through Sephora on February 2, Kitsch has created a special-edition collection of six accessories, which are inspired by TATB's main character. The beauty release comes ahead of the February 12 Netflix premiere of To All the Boys: Always and Forever.

Packaged inside a circular box, which was made to resemble Lara Jean's precious hideaway for handwritten love letters, the release comes with items featured in the film. A rhinestone hair clip, spotted on Lara Jean at prom night, is included in the circular box, as is a trio of tie-dye scrunchies.

Kitsh x Sephora

A duo of Lara Jean's favorite accessories also comes in ribbon form, with two Jet Set Scarf Scrunchies. Both scrunchies feature long scarf-like pieces, and one comes in a soft pink shade, while another is adorned in a tiny floral print pattern.

The new collection isn't the only beauty release to get the Lara Jean seal of approval. Previously, Kaja created a special makeup set to coincide with the debut of To All the Boys P.S. I Still Love You, and H&M even created a line of clothing, which featured puffy sleeves and lots of pink.

See the Lara Jean Covey-approved line of hair accessories, below.