Kjaer Weis, the beauty brand behind sustainable makeup offerings and clean beauty items, debuted their first ever liquid foundation. On Wednesday, September 16, the brand unveiled 24 shades of its Invisible Touch Liquid Foundation, a product made to seamlessly blend onto your skin, acting as the makeup equivalent of your favorite Instagram filter.

Available online, each foundation retails for $48, and for an additional $30, you can add the brand's ICONIC Cap. Featuring a organic and vegan, serum-like formula, the foundation blends seamlessly into the skin, providing both coverage and a luminous finish. Featured ingredients include hyaluronic acid for moisture, chamomile water that soothes skin, and nourishing cold-press oils including rosehip seed and pomegranate extract.

Of the 24 hues, there are warm, cool, neutral, and olive variations, and each bottle is packaged with sustainability in mind. The glass bottle and its alchemist dropper can be recycled, and the foundation come in recycled packaging made of paper pulp.

The foundation is intended to be paired with the brand's concealer, which comes in 16 shades. For those that want a full coverage, it's recommended that you use five to six drops of product. Those that prefer a luminous, more lightweight finish, should use three to four drops.

Below, see some of the foundations included in the launch.