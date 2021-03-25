Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Just Dropped Their First Fragrance Collab

It’s clear that Kim Kardashian keeps a very close, tight-knit circle around, no matter what she does. She even keeps that same energy when it comes to her vast business ventures by working and collaborating exclusively with her family — i.e. her four sisters — and long-time friends. Her latest KKW Fragrance collection is no different, and for the first time she partnered with her younger sister Kendall Jenner on three scents.

On Thursday March 25th, Kardashian’s fragrance line released the Kendall by KKW Fragrance collection. The scent trio — Amber, Olive, and Blue Roan — were all inspired by Jenner’s love for the great outdoors and horseback riding, to give a luxe feel of the fresh air on a warm day all in a 30ml bottle.

The new fragrances have fresh notes of Italian bergamot, white florals, citrus, and white peach to give wearers all the “nature fairy princess” vibes, as Jenner mentioned in a recent Instagram post. The scent Amber offers more of a woody floral smell with its use of both cedar and sandalwood, as well as ylang-ylang and white rose for a very feminine option. Olive can be seen more of as a unisex fragrance due to its notes of Italian bergamot, rose water, and patchouli. Lastly, Blue Roan is said to be a sweet yet musky aroma with fruity notes of citrus, pear blossom, and white nectar peach, while finishing with warm scents of amber woods, musk, and sweet vanilla.

“I've always had a passion for fragrances and it was meaningful to experience the creative process with someone I admire like Kim. I envisioned a collection that was fresh, light and delicate, with a subtle, sensual depth to them and that’s what we accomplished with these three new versatile scents that are long-lasting and can be worn day or night,” Jenner said in official press statement. “I also wanted the packaging to be chic, simple and an elevated addition to any vanity. The smells immediately transport me to a beautiful spring day out on my horses with the aroma of fresh air and hints of flowers blooming around me. Kim and her team did an amazing job bringing my vision to life and I’m in love with my first fragrance collection with the brand!”

The Kendall by KKW Fragrance trio collection will be available only on KKWFragrance.com starting at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST. Individually, each fragrance retails for $40, or they can be bought in a special Kendall by KKW Fragrance Bundle for $110. Get a closer look of the latest fragrances and the two sisters in their first beauty collab campaign below.

Courtesy of KKW Fragrance

Courtesy of KKW Fragrance