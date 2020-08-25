Achieving long lashes with a single swipe of the mascara wand is truly the dream, and the latest launch from Kosas might bring your visions of easy voluminous lashes a bit closer to reality. On Tuesday, August 25, the clean beauty brand launched The Big Clean, a mascara created with the health of your eyelashes in mind.

Centered entirely on creating healthy, full lashes, The Big Clean features ingredients aimed at lash growth, including castor oil, botanical waxes, and vitamin B5. As the brand explained in an accompanying press release on the launch, their mascara's clean formula is a serum created to encourage hair growth and restoration; castor oil and vitamin B5 protect, enhance, and repair current lashes, leaving you with healthy, full ones.

Along with a formula that's free of silicones, The Big Clean features a rainbow-shaped brush that curls every lash in a single swipe. The mascara's oversized twisted wire brush and flexible, but firm bristles provide a coating of product for every lash, which ensures that even those tiny inner lashes get some love.

Retailing for $26, The Big Clean was a personal beauty project for Kosas founder Sheena Yaitanes. Explaining in a press release that she had chosen to stop wearing mascara during her pregnancy, Yaitanes later wanted to create a mascara that didn't include unneeded ingredients. She then worked on and created her own, unveiling The Big Clean.

The mascara comes as Kosas continues to expand its offering of clean beauty products. Back in April, the brand unveiled its first bronzer, and last month, Kosas released two new clean deodorants.

Take a peek at the new mascara in action, below.