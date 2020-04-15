This Clean Bronzer Will Give You An Outside Glow While You Stay Inside

Just in time for summer, Kosas unveiled its first ever bronzer. The cosmetics company, which prides itself on using clean, skin-loving, botanical formulas, wants to make capturing that golden hour glow a lot easier. On April 14, Kosas released The Sun Show Bronzer, a creamy bronzing powder that will leave your skin glowing.

Retailing online and at Sephora.com, the $34 powder is available in three tone variations — light, medium, and deep. Touted as being "bronzer for skincare freaks," the product features a good for your skin formula — shea butter and meadowfoam oil — that won't leave your skin looking weighed down with product. Additionally, because the product is lightweight, application is easy, and you can choose to pile on the glow or add a subtle sheen.

Talc and silicone free, the bronzer can be integrated with your other skin care faves for a fresh from the beach look. If you're looking to retool your entire bronzing routine, Kosas recommends pairing the bronzer with its Tinted Face Oil and Revealer Concealer.

Although the product was just released, social media is ready to add it to their carts. Comments on Instagram have praised the packaging — which was inspired by sea glass — and expressed their excitement, writing, "Looks awesome" and "Can't wait to try this."

See the product in action, below.