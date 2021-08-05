Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seriously in love. There’s no other explanation for letting your boyfriend cut your hair. Yes, you read that right—Kourtney Kardashian let her beau Travis Barker cut her gorgeous raven hair.

On Wednesday August 4th, the eldest Kardashian sister took to Instagram to share a 10-slide photo dump with a caption that read “Ten days of quarantine…” The lead photo is a mirror picture of Kardashian sitting on her bathroom floor in a pretty lavish black robe and nothing else. Behind her is her boo Travis who’s also taking a mirror pic of his girlfriends new hair cut. An hour after she posted to her grid, the Keeping Up star posted a much more racy photo of the cut to her Insta story.

It’s not a drastic cut, more of a blunt trim if you will. Three slides in and you can see just how much was taken off. There’s no word yet whether a lock of hair was saved in some sort of witchy romantic gesture. In the comments section, Kourtney’s friend and Chief Content Officer of Poosh Sarah Howard said, “Nice cut @travisbarker” with a gold medal emoji to which Kardashian replied, “good with his hands,” with the scissors emoji. However, the sweetest comment of all is Barker saying, “10 days with you” with a heart and couple emoji—proving they are the most in love couple on all of Instagram.

While it’s unclear why the couple had to quarantine for 10 days, it looks like they had a very relaxing and chill time hanging with their kids, watching Manifest on Netflix, and eating some yummy looking s’mores with picturesque sunsets in the background. That’s not a bad way to spend a week-and-a-half quarantine.

Below see the final cut for yourself. Not too shabby for a rock star.