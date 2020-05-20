Kristen Bell Is Launching A CBD Skin-Care Line With Lord Jones

It's official: Kristen Bell is the latest celebrity to join the ever-expanding Hollywood pivot to the beauty industry. On May 19, the Veronica Mars star announced she was teaming up with Lord Jones to create a CBD skin-care line called Happy Dance. Due to arrive in the fall, Bell's collection will be an affordable extension of the luxury CBD brand, according to a report by People.

The collection of clean and simple hemp-derived products will be inspired by Bell's ongoing personal experience with using CBD products. “I first discovered Lord Jones CBD products two years ago and have been using them ever since,” she said in a press release. "When I met Lord Jones founders Rob & Cindy, we aligned on a shared desire to make a CBD line that would be accessible to a wider audience at a lower price point while maintaining the same trusted quality as the Lord Jones brand.”

An exact release date hasn't yet been announced, but a press release from Lord Jones confirmed the products would come in simple, easy-to-use formulations. The collection will include skin-care and personal care products, with Bell noting her intentions for the launch. “Self-care shouldn’t be an event,” she said. “Self-care should consist of everyday pick-me-ups that can be integrated into one’s daily routine.”

Lord Jones is a well-known member of the CBD beauty community, becoming the first CBD brand to ever launch in Sephora. Lord Jones CEO and founder Rob Rosenheck expressed his excitement at working with Bell, saying, "We couldn’t imagine a better partner than Kristen. Kristen has a singular voice and has always been outspoken about what she loves and believes. Her passion, authenticity and kindness will be at the core of Happy Dance and make her the perfect messenger to bring CBD self-care to the mainstream.”

Ahead of the launch, a landing page for the company, with an apparent logo, has been set up. You can sign up for more information about the launch over on the site.