Sharpen your eyeliner and bust out your backpack, because the Kristen Noel Crawley Beauty School is back in session. Holding her inaugural classes in July, Crawley has returned with fresh lessons on entrepreneurship, offering free online classes beginning today at 1 p.m. EST.

The day features special guests and lessons on starting the beauty biz of your dreams, and one lucky attendee will have the chance to win $10,000 from Crawley, New Voices, and Revlon to go towards their business. Classes are geared towards those that dream of starting a new business, and those that are already established.

This second session of important beauty knowledge begins with an appearance from Beatrice Dixon of Honey Pot. Other featured guest speakers include Yira Dirocié, Fashion Lawyer, Ensa Huger of SEED, and Jamika Martin of Rosen Skincare.

Previously announcing the formation of her Beauty School on Instagram, Crawley shared her inspiration for creating her virtual masterclass program. "This is an opportunity for me to give BIPOC female business owners a platform to interact with inspiring and emerging business like-minded students," she said.

Classes will occur virtually, and while one lucky grand prize winner will get the grant, other prizes include an Instagram takeover on Revlon to promote your business, an Instagram takeover on KNC Beauty, and business coaching from New Voices.

The entire day is free to attend, but space is limited, so you'll want to sign up quickly.