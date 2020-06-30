Sharpen your eyeliner pencils and prepare your beauty bag, because beauty classes are officially in session. Kristen Noel Crawley, the founder of KNC Beauty, announced her KNC School of Beauty, a series of virtual classes offered free of charge for Black beauty entrepreneurs.

Enrollment begins in July, but Crawley announced the virtual school via her Instagram, explaining all of the details for future students. She shared that the school was partially inspired by a personal desire to use her title as an influencer to truly influence others. "This is an opportunity for me to give BIPOC female business owners a platform to interact with inspiring and emerging business like-minded students," she said.

Classes are free to attend, as Crawley partnered with Revlon, which gave a $25,000 donation to NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund. There will be four classes for students to take advantage of, and Hypebae reports that other Black beauty founders including Trinity Mouzon of Golde and Melissa Butler of The Lip Bar will be part of the educational offerings. Along with advice on starting a beauty business and the chance to learn from industry professionals, one student will secure a $10,000 grant for their business.

“We’ll be going over resources and giving advice from other female founders to women of color who want to start a business or are in the early stages of their business,” Crawley said in an interview with WWD.

KNC Beauty isn't the only brand giving back to Black entrepreneurs. While some brands have announced initiatives and donations to benefit Black-led organizations and beauty operations, Glossier was among those offering grants for Black-owned beauty businesses.

Read up on Crawley's decision to start this endeavor via her Instagram post, below.