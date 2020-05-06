Kristen Stewart’s Beauty Evolution, From Bella Swan Brunette To Edgy Dye Jobs

Before becoming an Angel or vampire, Kristen Stewart got her start as a child, starring alongside Jodie Foster in Panic Room. It's been nearly 20 years since that film was released, and in that time, Stewart has truly blazed her own path, starring in many feature films, and ruling every red carpet she walks on. Over time, Stewart has gone through a major beauty evolution, trying everything from a shaved head to a makeup routine with brows. Each one of her looks has been truly memorable, but in case you missed a single appearance from Stewart, this beauty evolution contains some of her hit looks.

After starring in the Twilight film franchise, Stewart became a household name, and with news of a new Twilight book, it's likely that many fans will be taking a look back. There's no word on whether this latest addition to the series will get a movie treatment, and whether Stewart will star, but it was during her days on the film that Stewart began branching out, experimenting with new beauty routines and more elegant looks with each event.

Years later and Stewart is still keen to try something new. While it appears that a good smoky eye will never go out of style for this star, there's also been moments of surprising color and lots of sparkle. The actor's red carpet beauty routines have always kept fans guessing, and with Stewart currently working on an upcoming queer-focused holiday rom-com, it's likely you'll see more of her signature style soon. Until then, scroll through 22 moments from Stewart's beauty evolution.

September 2007, Toronto International Film Festival

Relatively bare-faced — aside from some blush here, mascara there — through most of her off-screen appearances before Twilight, Stewart spent most of 2007 as a blonde.

January 2008, Sundance Film Festival

Just a few months later attending Entertainment Weekly's Sundance party, Stewart had graduated to a deep, dark brown with auburn highlights.

May 2009, MTV Movie Awards

In the months following the release of Twilight, Stewart, along with her signature edgy style became a fixture of red carpets. This look featured the first glimpse at a tradition of wearing smoky, lined eyes to events.

May 2010, Met Gala: "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity"

Making her Met Gala debut, Stewart channeled old Hollywood with her short curls.

June 2010, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse Screening

Although much of Stewart's hair was pulled back into an intricate updo that featured braids, a few pieces were left out to frame her face. She wore the hair with a soft shade of pink eyeshadow a glossy lip.

May 2012, Cosmopolis Premiere

A bright red lip was paired with an elegant, pulled back ponytail.

May 2014, Sils Maria (Clouds of Sils Maria) Screening

Keeping her makeup palette very minimal, Stewart kept the focus on her red hair.

May 2016, Met Gala: "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology"

Stewart packed on the shimmer for the 2016 Met Gala.

October 2016, American Pastoral Screening

Texturized blonde curls and a bright red lip were the focal point of this beauty routine.

March 2017, Personal Shopper Premiere

Stewart surprised fans with this shaved hairstyle. Despite the edgy hairdo, she kept things light with her makeup, wearing a shade of pink eyeshadow.

November 2017, 31st American Cinematheque Award Presentation Honoring Amy Adams

The bleached tips featured in this 2017 look gave major '90s vibes. Also of note was Stewart's eyeshadow, which was a deep shade of red shimmer that matched her dress.

March 2018, Charles Finch and Chanel Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner

Stewart channeled her inner punk rocker with a two-toned mullet and her signature black liner.

May 2018, Everybody Knows Screening

Stewart wore her closely-cut curls in a sweeping, romantic look that layered pieces atop her head.

May 2018, Knife + Heart Screening

This look — featuring extended bangs and a dark eye — was truly one to remember.

January 2019, Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019

Never one to shy away from dramatic eye makeup, Stewart wore blue-green liner with an orange-red lip.

May 2019, 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion"

Fully embracing the 2019 Met Gala theme, Stewart debuted bleached hair with bright orange ends. She matched the look to her makeup that featured colorful lines intended to serve as brows.

August 2019, Seberg Premiere

Stewart's hair showed crunchy texture, and she wore it parted to one side. For her eye makeup, she matched her evening's dress, and wore pink shadow that extended out into wings.

September 2019, Tribute to Kristen Stewart

Stewart debuted pink hair for this event, which also had hear wearing minimal, matching pink makeup.

September 2019, Seberg Photocall

Eye wings don't always have to be straight and narrow. Stewart turned her liner into a chunky circle at the corner of her eye.

September 2019, 67th San Sebastian Film Festival

Wearing much of her hair slicked to one side, Stewart again wore a dramatic smoky eye, but this time, it was a shade of blue.

September 2019, Will Rogers 78th Annual Pioneer Dinner

Choosing a can't miss shade of red, Stewart coated much of her lid in a bright red eyeshadow.

December 2019, Charlie's Angels UK Premiere

In addition to a surprise slicked back style, Stewart lined her bottom lines with a shade of red liner.

December 2019, Chanel Metiers d'art 2019-2020 Show

Stewart wore her bleached hair in a short, shaggy style. She also chose an intense black eye wing that nearly extended to her brows.

January 2020, Underwater Screening

Stewart was spotted with a neutral palette, wearing a shade of peach blush and coordinating eyeshadow.