Fall hasn't really even started, but Kylie Jenner went ahead and debuted her take on some of the season's biggest nail color trends. Fall 2020 manicures are expected to be filled with subtle takes on bright color choices, and Jenner combined two must-have mani shades.

Her Wednesday, September 9, outfit was all about hues of pink, but as her Instagram showed, her manicure featured a mix of orange and green. Setting her hands atop a light pink bag, Jenner showed off her clashing color mani, which had green nails on one hand, and orange on the other.

She accessorized her colored French tip look with plenty of gold rings. As for the rest of her beauty routine, she hid her long hair under a pink bucket hat, and she coordinated her choice of lip color with the all-pink outfit.

Mix and match manicures have surged in popularity over the summer, and it appears that the trend might be sticking around for fall, too. Nail art experts expect that both green and orange will be among the it colors for fall 2020, with the nature-inspired shades providing some form of colorful relief from a year that hasn't exactly been enjoyable.

This isn't the only time Jenner has delivered on orange nail inspiration. Earlier in the summer, she debuted shorter nails in a bright pumpkin hue, and she also mixed the color with negative space nails and designs for a summer mani.