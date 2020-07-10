After years of collaboration, bringing ornate gowns to life on red carpet after red carpet, Valentino has named Lady Gaga the face of Valentino Beauty's newest fragrance, Voce Viva, due out in September 2020.

Crafted by the brand's creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, the perfume was designed to inspire those who wear it to be authentic to themselves, inspire others, live out their dreams, and to express "the Maison's values of inclusivity and individuality," according to a press release from the brand. With that, it's easy to understand why Gaga — the only artist to receive an Oscar, Grammy, BAFTA and Golden Globe in the same year for her boundary breaking performance in A Star is Born — was chosen to represent the new launch (despite no additional information on the scent yet available).

"Lady Gaga means freedom, self consciousness, pure heart," Piccioli shared in a press release. "Her participation in this campaign elevates the symbolic power of the project to the highest level. She is the icon of a generation. Her message of freedom, passion for. art, self-consciousness, and equality is the same of our Valentino community stands for. I am so proud for having her in."

As for what the scent actually smells like, fans of Valentino and Gaga alike will have to wait a bit longer for the full details. Until then, see the brand's full Instagram announcements, below.