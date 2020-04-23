LimeCrime’s New Freckle Pens Turn Your Face Into an IRL Instagram Filter

Achieving the fresh sun-kissed glow of your favorite Instagram filter just got a lot easier. LimeCrime unveiled two new shades of its Freckle Pen, a tool that allows you to create a face full of natural-looking freckles. Created with a felt tip applicator, DIY makeup artists can easily add a few spots or re-create the speckled cheek look favored in selfies.

Available at LimeCrime.com, the latest shades — Amber and Cocoa — retail for $18. Packaged in a travel-friendly rose gold tube, the Freckle Pen features a neutral, lightweight formula that allows you to add spots without overpowering your skin.

LimeCrime suggests applying freckles directly onto the skin with the felt tip applicator or apply the product, and then use your finger to blend the freckle for a more natural look. If you want to get truly artistic with your freckles, you can mix both shades for a more dimensional look.

Like all products in the LimeCrime line, the Freckle Pen is certified cruelty-free and vegan. Plus, because of its sheer formula, the product won't smudge off or look harsh against your skin tone.

Based on the comments of some Instagram users, the pen could easily be used for other steps in your makeup routine. One person theorized that the product could possibly double as an eyebrow pen, while another person noted that because their foundation often covers their freckles, the pen is a great alternative for highlighting them post-makeup application.

See all the freckle fun for yourself, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.