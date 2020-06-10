Lizzo Doesn’t Work Out To Have “Your Ideal Body Type”

Lizzo has a clear message for any Internet trolls looking to body shame her — "I'm not working out to have your ideal body type." On Tuesday, June 9, Lizzo posed a TikTok addressing "fat shamers" that follow her, explaining that her health and body is really nobody's "f*cking business."

The video begins with shots of Lizzo riding a bike, and a voiceover of the rapper explains, "I've been working out consistently for the last five years. And it may come as a surprise to some of y'all, but I'm not working out to have your ideal body type. I'm working out to have my ideal body type. And you know what type that is? None of your f*cking business."

Sharing video footage of her working out and jumping rope, Lizzo continues. "I am beautiful. I am strong. I do my job, and I stay on my job," she says. "So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald’s or work out or not work out, how about you look at your own f*cking self and worry about your own g*dd*mn body, because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside. Health is also what happens on the inside."

She continues, noting, "A lot of y'all need to do a f*cking cleanse for your insides. Namaste. Have a great day."

The video's message has clearly resonated with many on social media, including Twitter, where followers called the message "dead on," and wrote, "I ADORE Lizzo for making this bad*ss video, but the fact that she felt a need to make it at all is so upsetting. No one needs to EVER justify their body size or discuss their health. Healthy or not, every body is worthy of respect! Just leave people ALONE."

Watch Lizzo's video for yourself, below.